Memories from more pleasant times than present

Memories are choice places to dwell today due to all the political mudslinging, hurricanes, COVID-19, idiotic behavior by folks apparently lacking good sense, racial discord, instantaneous fault-finding/finger-pointing, social media mental lapses, disrespect for the flag, and other man-made perils too numerous to mention.
In other words, the present ain’t pleasant!
As these opening words are being writ on Wednesday, Aug. 27, Jim Cantore and Stephanie Abrams, the Weather Channel’s “A” team, have just gone inside as Hurricane Laura begins its unwritten mission to destroy everything in its wake.
For readers unaccustomed to the fainting weather natives of the Deep South celebrate surrounding Dog Days of Summer, when it’s hurricane season, be prepared to duck and cover or break and run.
Break and run is better.
Writer/philosopher George Santayana wrote: "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
Occasionally, it might be wise to insist history repeat itself.
An argument can be made for possibly the last day worth repeating, is Sept. 2, 1945, when 11 or so representatives of the Empire of Japan signed official articles of surrender aboard the U.S.S. Missouri, anchored in Tokyo harbor, officially marking the end of World War II.
On our side of the table that Sunday were China, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Russia, Australia, Canada, the Provisional Government of the French Republic, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.
Haven’t seen any pictures of that day’s revelry to compare to what happened in cities, townships and hamlets throughout the U.S. Aug. 15, 1945, and a few days thereafter, upon news the Japanese had laid down their weapons, landed their planes and anchored their warships.
Then, even more Americans clustered in streets than protestors in downtown areas and college students near off-campus watering holes and various on-campus buildings combined are doing now.
Celebrating peace not anarchy.
Easing into a similar topic, Enterprise peoples living here when Ed and David Mitchell owned Enterprise Drugs across North Main from First Baptist Church and EDCO Drugs on what’s now Plaza Drive at Wallace Drive, in the early 1970s may also remember a bright, young pharmacist who worked with them.
Dale Shoemaker, no relation to former Enterprise High School football, basketball and baseball coach Johnny Shoemaker, was that chap who became a quick friend.
One day, Dale told your scribe he was going back to Auburn to get a doctorate.
And then he was gone.
Forever.
Molecular pharmacy seems like what Jimmy Mynard, EHS class of 1965, recently said Shoemaker, with urging from Mr. Ed Mitchell, studied.
Shoemaker, a Cullman native, earned his doctorate then went to work in Washington, D.C., where he earned his keep working in cahoots with a doctor seen frequently during these COVID-19 days, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Mynard spoke to Shoemaker’s widow not long ago and shares the feeling held here that had he lived, Dale may have found the answer to these coronavirus woes that have us all at one or more stages of fright.
Hey, Dale was a wonder. He introduced your scribe to German gummy bears, a candy not sold anywhere in Enterprise back then.
Gummies are everywhere nowadays but back then, Shoemaker somehow located them in Saliba’s Grocery in, of all places, Ozark, on the square.
If memory serves, Dale liked orange and blue ones …
