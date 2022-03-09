Memories of Jug Brown Recreation Center sought as demolition of iconic structure nears

The M.N. (Jug) Brown Center has been a place where memories have been made for the past 61 years.

With the demolition of the iconic structure set to take place soon, Enterprise Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell is hoping that the thousands of people whose lives have been entwined with the life of the iconic building will share some of their memories.

The building is being torn down this year to make way for a new modernized building with the ability to meet more current recreational needs.

“We are really excited about a new Rec Center and all of the recreation improvements that are planned for the coming months; but at the same time, this is emotional for all of us who have an attachment to this building,” Powell said.

He has been headquartered in the building for 26 years, since coming to Enterprise as the director.

“I think of all that’s happened in that building, and all the people who have come through those doors since I’ve been here, and long before that,” he reflected.

“I sure do have lots of memories there, and I know that many, many others have fond memories of activities and events that took place here and perhaps played an important part in their life.”

Powell and city leaders would like to hear and document those memories for posterity as the extraordinary life of the building is celebrated.

Anyone who would like to share their positive experiences and fond memories through the written word, are asked to email Kay Kirkland at kkeprise@gmail.com through March 31. If you’d like to include a photo or photos, feel free to do so, but please identify the activity and any people in the photo if possible. Please also attach your name, telephone number and email address.

A decommissioning ceremony is being planned for the building. The date will be announced later as plans for the demolition are finalized.