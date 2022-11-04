Merida is SOS Pet of the Week

Merida has been chosen as the Pet of the Week at SOS Animal Shelter. She has what is called a “Tabbico” coloring; a tabby mixed with a hint of calico, which gives her tabby pattern have a unique look.

Calico cats always identify as girls, whereas tabbies can be either boys or girls. If you see calico colors such as orange spots, then they’re guaranteed to be a girl. There’s a bit of cat knowledge to impress your friends, said her SOS caretakers.

She was recently pulled from the pound, so she’s slowly making friends at the SOS shelter.

She can be a bit shy at times, but is considered a newbie and still learning the ropes of the cat rooms as she has been to the vets and had all her shots and no more babies for this lady.

If you are looking for a great pet, please consider a feline friend. With kittens still coming into the shelter, people tend to gravitate towards them and overlook the mature cats, but Merida is holding on to hope that sooner or later the “purrfect family” will come along.

Visit the SOS Shelter on Highway 134 in Enterprise.