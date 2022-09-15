MHS GENESIS launches at Lyster AHC on Sept. 24

FORT RUCKER - On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Department of Defense’s new Electronic Health Record (EHR), MHS GENESIS, will launch at Lyster Army Health Clinic and Brown Dental

Clinic. MHS GENESIS will replace TRICARE Online and TOL Secure Messaging at these facilities.

MHS GENESIS is the new EHR that provides you and your doctor enhanced, secure technology to manage your health information. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will be the single health record for service members, veterans, and their families.

Along with the new EHR, the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is a secure website available 24/7 that gives you access to your health information. Through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, you can:

 View health information

 Schedule appointments

 Communicate securely with providers

 Request prescription renewals

MHS GENESIS and the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal are replacing TRICARE Online, including the patient portal and secure messaging at this facility.

 If you have a current TRICARE Online account, it will migrate to MHS GENESIS on Sept. 24. No action is necessary from you.

 If you do not already have a TRICARE Online account, you can log

onto patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil using your DS Logon.

Patients can expect to see an increase in wait times and a reduction in available appointments for approximately 120 days as healthcare teams adapt their office and clinic practices to new, standardized workflows.

The Lyster Army Health Clinic team appreciates your patience while they transition to a system that will significantly improve and streamline patient care across the DOD as they continue to provide you with top-notch care. Learn More about MHS GENESIS by visiting https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/MHS-Transformation/MHS-GENESIS.