Military absentee ballots could have substantial impact on election, report says

According to the 2016 comprehensive report of the U.S. Elections Administration and Voting Survey, 216,308 regular absentee ballots were received from service members and family members for the 2016 general election. Another 23,391 Federal Write-In Absentee Ballots were received by troops and families. Those FWABs are used when, for example, a service member or U.S. citizen overseas hasn’t received their absentee ballot from their voting district in time to return it to be counted.

The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, commonly referred to as UOCAVA, protects the rights of military members and their eligible family members to vote when they are away from their home voting district. That includes military and family members living in the U.S. as well as overseas. The law also applies to overseas U.S. citizens. In 2016, 382,896 absentee ballots were counted from these U.S. citizens overseas voters.

According to the Count Every Hero report, the Military Postal Service Agency estimates that the average transit time for ballots this year is six days. While postal operations have continued to move mail for military and family members overseas who have access to a military post office, there have been many problems for other American citizens overseas who don’t have access to the military post offices.