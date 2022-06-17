Military Appreciation Day, Juneteenth celebrations are Saturday in Enterprise

Saturday will be an eventful day in Enterprise with Military Appreciation Day, a flag replacement ceremony and Juneteenth celebrations happening in the City of Progress.

The annual Military Appreciation Day will take place in downtown Enterprise on West College Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A new addition is a Patriotic Parade led by Mayor William Cooper and U.S. Rep. Barry Moore. Parade participants will meet at the Fort Rucker mural in the Simplicity of Life parking lot to kick off at 10 a.m. and go down Railroad Street and end at West College Street. Participants can register ahead of time at enterprisedowntown.com, but it is not required for participation. Following the parade, there will be winners announced for the parade’s most creative members.

The festivities will also include booths from local military and veteran groups providing information about their organizations, a police dog demonstration from the Enterprise Police Department at 11:30 a.m., a static display of a helicopter and inflatables and a rock wall for children. Several downtown shops will also have special discounts and promotions for military members and veterans.

“It’s a great day to celebrate our military and see the different active military groups in our area and to communicate with them about how you can support our veterans and military community,” Main Street Enterprise Director Mariah Montgomery said. “It will be really fun, and it’s great way to display your patriotism through the parade. It’s just a great way to bring the community together and to support and honor our military.”

Sam Boswell Honda, along with local veterans organizations, will be holding a flag replacement ceremony at 9 a.m. Attendees will also have the chance to experience a ride in a Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter provided by Friends of Army Aviation.

The first ever Juneteenth parade in Enterprise, organized by Johns Chapel AME church, will start at noon at Downtown Donuts. After the parade, the church is hosting a service with food trucks, vendors, and other activities in honor of the holiday.

A Homecoming Expo, also in celebration of Juneteenth, will be at the Enterprise Farmers Market on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The expo will feature arts and crafts and a business forum.

Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer emphasized how these events recognize what is important to the Enterprise community.

“Military appreciation and our military at Fort Rucker and their families play a great role in the city,” she said. “Recognizing Juneteenth is also important, with this being only the second year of it being a national holiday. We are excited to have such active groups in our community that are organizing both the parade and the expo.”

