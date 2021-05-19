Military-grade obstacle course to be built at EHS

Board members gave the final approval Wednesday for the construction of a military-grade obstacle course to be built at Enterprise High School.
Superintendent Greg Faught announced at the October 2020 Board of Education meeting that they had secured a $1.5 DoDEA grant to be used over the next five years that be used to purchaseSTEM supplies, fund health and wellness programs and secure the obstacle course. In addition to being available to the JRTOC program, PE classes as well as athletes and potentially the Alabama National Guard will also take advantage of the course.
“This is not one of the obstacle courses like you might find behind Holly Hill or somewhere else, it is a substantial, big-time Tough Mudder type obstacle course that will test you,” he said.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Faught announced that the course would be built over the summer, and board members voted in favor of placing it on the western side of the auxiliary practice field.
“After examining that location, we don’t believe it’ll take up any space that’s currently being used by our other ROTC groups, soccer or the band,” he said. “We feel like there’s space there for all of that.”
Rodrick Caldwell asked if someone outside of the school, such as a member of the National Guard, were to use the course if they would be covered under the school’s liability insurance. Faught said he would have to look into it more, but he believes it would be covered under the state insurance.
“I think board members are covered, as well,” he added. “I think there’s some team-building that’s going to go on out there.”
The 2021-2022 employee handbook was updated along with the 2021-2022 student handbook. Steven Duke asked if any of the previously-requested changes were made, and Faught said the rule prohibiting male students from wearing earrings was lifted.
Also during the October 2020 meeting, Lynetta Powell, a former high school teacher and a mother to a son in the school system, appeared before the board to request that schools reconsider their position on males wearing earrings.
Powell and her family moved to Enterprise from Missouri six years ago and said they’d seen all the changes throughout the city since their arrival, so the “lack of progress” in the dress code surprised her.
“In our time here, we have seen progress firsthand as active parents for our students’ clubs and sports, the development of new businesses around Boll Weevil Circle and even on stage acting at Southern Broadway,” she said. “However, when I reviewed the Enterprise High School Dress Code, I wondered where the progress disappeared to.”
When she inquired into the reason behind the rule, she was given two answers, she said: males wearing earrings showed gang affiliation at one point in Enterprise’s history, and that it’s just not “normal.
“I have confirmed with actual gang members that say earrings in this community are not associated with gang affiliation,” she said. “Also, if earrings are gang paraphernalia, can girls not be in gangs, too?”
Powell acknowledged the belief held by many that males wearing earrings does not prepare them for a professional life and addressed the stigma that earrings equal femininity.
“In 2020, in a city of progress, male femininity doesn’t have to be hidden anymore. I would present to you the following professions to consider and the following people who have ear piercings,” she said. “Tattoo artists, regular artists, cartoonists, actors, dancers, singers, drag queens, producers, directors, and all manners of creatives. Clothing store workers, café workers, restaurant owners, massage therapists, bartenders, and all kinds of frontline workers.”
She also started a petition that gained over 143 signatures at the time of the meeting.
Faught released a statement in the days following that meeting stating that her request would be taken under advisement and that decisions around the dress code are made during the summer, and Powell told the Ledger on Tuesday that they initially changed the rule on a trial basis.
“As an educator, I know that a trial period means that they are gathering data. I wonder what kind of data they gathered?” she said. “I hope they consider taking a look at the entire dress code and asking themselves if those rules show true consideration to the diverse student population. I think, if they are honest, they will find a few more areas of concern beyond the boys in earrings rule.
“Nevertheless, I am grateful that they made the change a permanent one. Go Cats!”
In other business:
The board voted to hire 25 co-op students to help over the summer at 16 hours/week per student.
Out-of-state trip requests and in-state trip requests were approved.
A special called board meeting will be held today at 5 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room. The board will be voting on the selection process for the superintendent position.