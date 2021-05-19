Military-grade obstacle course to be built at EHS

Board members gave the final approval Wednesday for the construction of a military-grade obstacle course to be built at Enterprise High School.

Superintendent Greg Faught announced at the October 2020 Board of Education meeting that they had secured a $1.5 DoDEA grant to be used over the next five years that be used to purchaseSTEM supplies, fund health and wellness programs and secure the obstacle course. In addition to being available to the JRTOC program, PE classes as well as athletes and potentially the Alabama National Guard will also take advantage of the course.

“This is not one of the obstacle courses like you might find behind Holly Hill or somewhere else, it is a substantial, big-time Tough Mudder type obstacle course that will test you,” he said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Faught announced that the course would be built over the summer, and board members voted in favor of placing it on the western side of the auxiliary practice field.

“After examining that location, we don’t believe it’ll take up any space that’s currently being used by our other ROTC groups, soccer or the band,” he said. “We feel like there’s space there for all of that.”