Milky Moos renovations almost complete in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE — After being forced to close in July due to problems with the roof, Milky Moos Homemade Ice Cream is set to reopen within the next few weeks.
Owner Lisa Gray said the order came after a contractor friend of the building’s landlord came in to eat and noticed the ceiling “sagging,” an issue Gray said they’d never really noticed since it had always hung low over the nearly 16 years of being in operation. However, after it was pointed out, they started examining it a little more closely and noticed something was indeed off.
“We started seeing the light fixtures, that used to perfectly match, start to dip down on the ends, and you could tell something was changing and it wasn’t right,” she said.
The city was called in for an inspection. Gray said she knew they were going to have to renovate, but she never expected them to order an immediate shutdown.
“It was Thursday, July 16, and they called me and made the very difficult decision, but the right decision, to shut down immediately because it was not safe to have people in here,” she said. “I’m grateful they did that.”
Because the building is 100 years old, Gray said they had to remove seven to 10 layers of tar paper and roofing materials before even getting to the damaged roofing to make repairs.
Workers couldn’t get on the roof and tear those layers off from above, so they had to go from the bottom up, which meant getting rid of both ceilings — the white drop ceiling customers were used to seeing and the original wood ceiling — and going through all of the interior walls and the plumbing and electrical coming through the walls. They also had to bring in lifts to hold the roof up while they worked.
“The contractor just told me today that when they were in the process of bracing it up, a section of it started to come down,” she said. “They were able to get it up safely so they could at least work on it. If one of them had fallen, it would have been a domino effect.”
With exterior construction already taking place, she decided to go ahead and make changes inside she’d wanted to when it first opened.
The dining area has been made larger by moving the kitchen wall back, and in order to have enough room in the kitchen, the party room had to be removed. The drop ceiling was not replaced, so the room looks and feels much bigger with a tall ceiling.
The interior has received a makeover, too, with new paint on the walls and new flooring. The contractors from Mcduffie Construction even had a few ideas of their own they wanted to implement, with Gray’s support.
Wood accents around the room are made from as much of the original ceiling they could salvage. The cow print behind the ice cream bar was their idea, as well. They are also building bar-sized tables to go in the front windows, plus a few more surprises customers will see when Milky Moos reopens soon.
“They are such a great group of guys. It’s just gorgeous what they’ve come up with,” Gray said. “Everyone who has worked on this project has gone above and beyond. They’ve been wonderful and I could not have asked for a better team to do this.
“From the landlord, to the city, to the contractors, everyone who has stopped in and said encouraging words … for something that could have been absolutely devastating, it’s been beautiful.”
The only things left to do before the doors unlock is “a ton of cleaning,” the soft drink and ice machines need to be installed, and a whole lot of ice cream needs to be made.
Gray said the other stores in Ozark and Andalusia are helping them prepare as much as possible while still serving their own customers.
“They’ve been incredible as well. Anything I’ve needed they have stepped up and are just knocking it out,” she said. They’re taking care of it so I can be here.”
Gray said her entire crew, except for one woman who joined the Army, is returning. With everything that has happened in 2020 so far, from dealing with the fallout from COVID-19 and then having to shutdown, she said she appreciates their dedication and their desire to work.
“They’re all so amazing,” she said. “My crew is really, really good. I can’t say enough about them.”
To stay up to date on the progress Milky Moos is making towards reopening, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/milkymooshomemadeicecream.
