Minimal threat remains from Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle, and portions of Coffee County and the surrounding area remain under a flash flood watch.

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Grant Lyons said Monday the main impacts to our area will continue to be heavy rain and wind through mid-morning today (Tuesday,) though the chance of tropical storm force winds is only about 30 to 40 percent. Our area is also projected to receive 3 to 6 inches of rain.

“Winds that are close to tropical storm force (starting at 39 mph) have the ability to weaken tree roots, especially on shallow-rooted trees, and bring down limbs,” Interim Fire Chief Chris Davis added.

Fred strengthened overnight Sunday and again before making landfall Monday afternoon over Cape San Blas, Fla. Fred had been downgraded, but regained its tropical storm status Sunday morning over the Gulf of Mexico.

Fred is one of three Atlantic storms currently being monitored by the NHC. Tropical Depression Grace is headed toward Haiti, but the intensity and track of Grace after passing Hispaniola remains uncertain. The NHC currently has the storm tracking south of Cuba and toward the Yucatan Peninsula toward the end of the week.