Mitchell recognized at Enterprise council meeting

Mayor William E. Cooper Tuesday recognized Jeremy Mitchell for his contributions while serving as prosecutor for the city of Enterprise.
Mitchell served as city prosecutor in the Municipal Court System for roughly two and one-half years before taking a job with the Coffee County District Attorney’s office.
“Jeremy Mitchell is the epitome of a dedicated public servant,” Cooper said. “He was responsive to both the needs of victims and the Enterprise Police Department. He did what he needed to do to keep repeat offenders off the street. We are glad to know he is at the District Attorney’s office where he can continue to help the citizens of Coffee County.”
Ashley Marshall became the city prosecutor Sept. 20 when she was sworn in at the city council meeting.