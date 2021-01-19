MLK’s dream a call to action

Dorothy Richardson gave a call to action at Sunday afternoon’s event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with one simple question: “What am I doing today to make Dr. King’s dream a reality?”

“I would suggest to you, if you don’t know, please become a doer of the words that you read,” Richardson said. “Of the words that you recite when you read the ‘I have a Dream’ speech, when you read the letters that Dr. King wrote from the Birmingham jail and when you read other literature and hear stories and songs and books that have been written about him.”

Just 58 years ago, King gave his iconic speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. “It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream,” he said. “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’ I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

As Richardson posed her original question, she asked another: “If Dr. King would show up right now and mark a scorecard of what we have done and what we are doing to make this dream come true, do you think you would pass the test?”