MLK’s dream a call to action

Dorothy Richardson gave a call to action at Sunday afternoon’s event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with one simple question: “What am I doing today to make Dr. King’s dream a reality?”
“I would suggest to you, if you don’t know, please become a doer of the words that you read,” Richardson said. “Of the words that you recite when you read the ‘I have a Dream’ speech, when you read the letters that Dr. King wrote from the Birmingham jail and when you read other literature and hear stories and songs and books that have been written about him.”
Just 58 years ago, King gave his iconic speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. “It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream,” he said. “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’ I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
As Richardson posed her original question, she asked another: “If Dr. King would show up right now and mark a scorecard of what we have done and what we are doing to make this dream come true, do you think you would pass the test?”
“We have work to do if we are to make this thing right, especially in a time like this after the aftermath of the riots at our nation’s Capitol,” she said. “It is an opportunity for us to lean now into Dr. King’s legacy and words to guide us forward. Let us remember today the many times that he was arrested and never resisted arrest. The many times he marched and assembled peacefully against opposition.”
Richardson was a student living in Bibb Graves Hall in 1956 when King’s house was bombed by segregationists in retaliation for the success of the Montgomery bus boycott. She recalled hearing the explosion, seeing the flames and learning about the angry, armed mob that formed in the aftermath.
“I vividly recall an event that took place in the early years when Dr. King was pastor of the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church,” she said. “From the window on the third floor of Bibb Graves Hall, you could see several blocks straight down South Jackson Street. From that window, I was able to see the flames and heard the sound in the night when Dr. King’s house was bombed and burned.
“Crowds gathered with guns and foul language, but what we take away from this is what Dr. King said to that rowdy crowd. He calmed that crowed with a prayer and the words from God—Matthew 26:52. ‘Put away the swords and the filthy language for all that takes the sword will perish with the sword.’”
Richardson said regardless of title, everyone could live as a doer for others.
“Yes, he was Dr. King, but he was not interested in the title he held of ‘Dr. King’ or the positions he held. He was just Martin. That’s what he wants us to be,” she said. “Roll up your sleeves, pull off the fake face and get down and do what we are supposed to do and concentrate on others. We need to put what we know about his life into practice.
“Take this holiday to tell your children that it’s more than a day out of school, tell them that one of Dr. King’s final missions before his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, was helping sanitation workers. He was there fulfilling a mission all of us should have: concern for others, especially the least of these. Become a doer for others. Put away the swords, clean up our lives and remember, vengeance belongs to God. We shall overcome. If he was here today, he would encourage us to hold fast to the Word for we shall overcome.”
Deceased Georgia Senator and Pike County Native John Lewis and Rosa Parks were also honored during the program that was held on the steps of City Hall.
“John Lewis was a great American, and those of you that remember just before his death, the last time he was in Selma he encouraged us to not stop fighting and to keep the movement alive,” said Reverend Charles Hammond, who’s last interaction with Lewis took place in Troy. “God bless you, and God keep you. Let’s keep the dream alive.”
Mayor Bill Cooper and Councilwoman Sonya Rich also made appearances to speak on King’s legacy and the importance of the day.
“Thank God for America and thank God for Enterprise. As you go about your daily business, let us look toward unity and understanding among each other,” Cooper said. “We hope that we as a people will work for the betterment for the United States of America.”
Rich added, “Dr. King’s legacy still endures. Let’s continue to honor his work, his ministry and his fight. The dream is not dead; it is very much alive.”
The event was jointly organized by Good Samaritan Helping Hands, Wiregrass Hispanic Latino Outreach and the Wiregrass Democratic Party. After the speeches concluded, prayers were said for the nation, city, schools, churches and businesses. Solos as well as a praise dance were also performed.