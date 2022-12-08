Mobile Pantry 'celebrates God's work' delivering food, organizer says

On the fourth Tuesday of every month, a tractor trailer semi-truck pulls up to the farm center in New Brockton, and volunteers start unloading and sorting hundreds of pounds of food.

The food items range from assorted canned goods to meats such as turkey and shrimp, to perishables like milk and fruit, and even bread and cakes. What is all this food for, you ask? A party? A meeting? In a way it’s both.

The food and the volunteers are all part of the Coffee County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry. According to James Shiver, it’s an opportunity to celebrate doing God’s work and a meeting of hearts and minds to help those in need. Shiver spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently.

The Mobile Food Pantry got its start about four years ago in a small church, where Shiver saw the need to help people who needed food to feed their families.

At first, the plan was for churches to collect the food needed for families that they had previously identified. But then it became obvious that it would be easier and more efficient for the families to collect the food themselves or to send someone to collect it for them.

Some churches still collect food for residents—the Methodist Church in Geneva picks up food for about 81 families in Geneva County every month.

Because the program partners with the USDA, individuals wishing to pick up food must register in advance. They can do this through their local churches, or they can come to the drive-through location on the day food is distributed and pre-register.

Once registered, those picking up food return and wait in line to drive through the warehouse. Shiver has registration forms for every family picking up food, and he has already determiined how much food is given to each family before they pick it up.

Volunteers are stationed throughout the warehouse to distribute the food. They are instructed on how many cans of canned goods to give each family, how many cartons of milk, or how much meat to give.

Shiver commended the Beta Club from the local high school for coming to volunteer regularly. He said that volunteers are always needed.

The food comes from the Wiregrass Food Bank in Dothan, and Shiver said they never know exactly what they are going to get until the truck arrives on Tuesday morning.

Typically, the truck delivers several hundred pounds of food a month, and it is paid for through donations that individuals, organizations, and churches make to the program. The food is free to the recipients who register with the program. Shiver said that the program feeds about 700 families a month.

A similar program is starting in Geneva and Ozark. At these two locations, Shiver and the volunteers are still calculating how much food to have on hand each month. Once the word gets out, and people come in to register on a regular basis, they will have a better idea of how much they are going to need.

Shiver noted that in Enterprise, the churches have welcomed the addition of the mobile food bank, which supplements their own food banks.

Shiver asked the Lions to have any families that they know of that are in need of groceries to contact a local church to find out how to register for the program. They can also drive to the New Brockton Farm Center on the last Tuesday of the month, in the morning, to register to pick up food later that day.