Moore speaks at Republican HQ opening

U.S. Congressional candidate for Alabama’s District 2 seat Barry Moore was right at home when the Coffee County Republican Party officially opened its campaign headquarters at the corner of Main and Lee streets in Enterprise on Sunday.
After a ribbon cutting for the building, attendees heard from Moore and Tom Kelly, a representative of the Tommy Tuberville Senate campaign under a tent. Enterprise mayoral candidate Bill Baker and City Council District 3 candidate Greg Padgett made brief remarks, as well, reminding citizens of the Oct. 6 runoff election.
Moore embraced a warm welcome from the audience.
“Somebody said a child’s life should be a series of grand adventures launched from a secure base,” Moore began. “My political career has been a series of grand adventures launched from this base right here.”
He joked that he “still blames” several folks to this day that he got into politics. He reached a runoff from a crowded field hoping to succeed Martha Roby in Congress. He reached the runoff but trailed Jeff Coleman by almost 20 points in the primary. He won the runoff 60-40.
“They call us the Comeback Kid. What we did was amazing. What we’ve been through is amazing,” Moore said. “I couldn’t have done it without you. Right after the election the Lord woke me up with Micah 6:8 – ‘I call you to do justly, to love mercy and to walk humbly.’
“As I go to serve in D.C., that’s going to be our goal. We’re going to do justly, we’re going to love mercy and we’re going to walk humbly.”
Moore said he plans to join the conservative Congressional Freedom Caucus upon winning the election on Nov. 3.
He said election day is crucially important for the country.
“Guys, we’re not battling the Democrats and I’m as Republican as anybody can be. We’re not battling a different race,” Moore continued. “It is a spiritual battle for the future of our nation.
“It’s got to be fought on our knees and then we need people of courage who will stand and speak what the Lord tells them to speak. … This is a calling. For a garbage man from Battens Crossroads to be going to D.C.? That’s a God thing.”
He concluded his remarks by coming full circle with some of his closest friends and supporters.
“We’ve launched grand adventures from this base,” the candidate said. “As one of the sons of this town and this community, I am honored and humbled. Thank you.”
The headquarters is provided by the county’s Republican Executive Committee and staffed by the Republican Women of Coffee County.
“This is a place where people can come and get T-shirts and hats and what not,” RWCC President Virginia Howard said. “They can come and register to vote or purchase yard signs. We’ll be open through Nov. 3 and then we shut it down.
“We set up last Tuesday and we had people coming in the door while we were setting up. It has been pretty busy. A lot of foot traffic. People are concerned about this elections.”
Hours at the headquarters are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 until 2.
