Moore speaks at Republican HQ opening

U.S. Congressional candidate for Alabama’s District 2 seat Barry Moore was right at home when the Coffee County Republican Party officially opened its campaign headquarters at the corner of Main and Lee streets in Enterprise on Sunday.

After a ribbon cutting for the building, attendees heard from Moore and Tom Kelly, a representative of the Tommy Tuberville Senate campaign under a tent. Enterprise mayoral candidate Bill Baker and City Council District 3 candidate Greg Padgett made brief remarks, as well, reminding citizens of the Oct. 6 runoff election.

Moore embraced a warm welcome from the audience.

“Somebody said a child’s life should be a series of grand adventures launched from a secure base,” Moore began. “My political career has been a series of grand adventures launched from this base right here.”

He joked that he “still blames” several folks to this day that he got into politics. He reached a runoff from a crowded field hoping to succeed Martha Roby in Congress. He reached the runoff but trailed Jeff Coleman by almost 20 points in the primary. He won the runoff 60-40.

“They call us the Comeback Kid. What we did was amazing. What we’ve been through is amazing,” Moore said. “I couldn’t have done it without you. Right after the election the Lord woke me up with Micah 6:8 – ‘I call you to do justly, to love mercy and to walk humbly.’

“As I go to serve in D.C., that’s going to be our goal. We’re going to do justly, we’re going to love mercy and we’re going to walk humbly.”