Coffee County Administrator Rod Morgan was keynote speaker at the Coffee County Republican Club meeting held at the Enterprise County Club Saturday.

Morgan presented an overview of Coffee County government, including budget, revenue, elections, and services offered to citizens. The county administrator carries out the policies and directives of the county commission and is responsible for the development and management of the county’s annual operating budget.

Morgan is also responsible for ensuring that all leases, agreements and other contractual obligations of the commission are properly performed.

The Coffee County Commission meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 9 a.m. in the government building in New Brockton and all meetings are open to the public.