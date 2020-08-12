Morgan urges for response to census

Coffee County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan had some urgency in his voice as he reminded Coffee County citizens to complete their census forms.
“You don’t count until you get counted,” Morgan said at the county commission meeting earlier this week. “Coffee County is presently at a 60 percent response rate, which is slightly below the state average rate.
“That absolutely will not be sufficient for us to retain the benefits we currently enjoy.”
Morgan, along with Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper and commissioners and council members have repeated that theme throughout 2020. Time is starting to become an issue, Morgan said.
“The census is going to impact every single facet of our lives – everything from road dollars, school dollars, how they apportion seats in Congress,” the county administrator said. “It’s possible we could lose representation if we do not get an accurate count in the census.
“The deadline to get the census in is Sept. 30. Aug. 12 has been designated as Drop Everything and Get Counted Day in Alabama. I would urge everybody … do it now.”
Commission Chairman Dean Smith echoed Morgan’s remarks. Smith said it’s likely some people are intimidated by the process.
“If you’ve got a friend or a neighbor or a relative that hasn’t filled out the census, help them register ahead of your door being knocked on,” Smith said, using his father as an example of a person who wouldn’t normally return the form. “Please help them out if you can.”
Kinston has a return rate of 37 percent, but Smith added the problem is across the county.
Morgan said it’s easy to do.
“You can do it online, you can do it by phone, you can do it by mail,” he said. “I encourage every citizen in Coffee County. It asks for information most people put on social media.
“It’s not that intrusive, it doesn’t take very long. But it’s vitally important for our schools, our roads, anything that impacts Fort Rucker. These census numbers are the basis they use for a number of determinations.”
The administrator added that the results will absolutely impact Coffee County for the next 10 years.
“And once it’s done, it’s done,” Morgan added. “You can’t go back and correct it. We will live with these results for the next decade. I can’t state it any stronger.”
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
