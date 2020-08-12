Morgan urges for response to census

Coffee County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan had some urgency in his voice as he reminded Coffee County citizens to complete their census forms.

“You don’t count until you get counted,” Morgan said at the county commission meeting earlier this week. “Coffee County is presently at a 60 percent response rate, which is slightly below the state average rate.

“That absolutely will not be sufficient for us to retain the benefits we currently enjoy.”

Morgan, along with Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper and commissioners and council members have repeated that theme throughout 2020. Time is starting to become an issue, Morgan said.

“The census is going to impact every single facet of our lives – everything from road dollars, school dollars, how they apportion seats in Congress,” the county administrator said. “It’s possible we could lose representation if we do not get an accurate count in the census.

“The deadline to get the census in is Sept. 30. Aug. 12 has been designated as Drop Everything and Get Counted Day in Alabama. I would urge everybody … do it now.”

Commission Chairman Dean Smith echoed Morgan’s remarks. Smith said it’s likely some people are intimidated by the process.

“If you’ve got a friend or a neighbor or a relative that hasn’t filled out the census, help them register ahead of your door being knocked on,” Smith said, using his father as an example of a person who wouldn’t normally return the form. “Please help them out if you can.”