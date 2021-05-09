Mother's Day giveaway winner announced
Related to this story
Most Popular
The final rebranding design for Main Street Enterprise will be revealed tonight after an extensive process by Main Street Alabama to give the …
April 25
The Coffee County Board of Education voted Tuesday to move graduation requirement planning from the spring of the 10th grade year to the sprin…
- Updated
A single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon involving an ATV has claimed the life of a Geneva County man, according to Alabama State Trooper officials.
- Updated
The final rebranding design for Main Street Enterprise was revealed at a presentation by Main Street Alabama Wednesday night during a Cinco de…
- Updated
MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 188, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr and Rep. Bill Poole, into law, making teacher p…
- Updated
Southeast Alabama Works is hosting a career fair today (Tuesday) at Enterprise State Community College for all area high school seniors and me…
- Updated
Coffee County began the work week Monday under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms and continues into Tuesday (today) under …
- Updated
STAFF REPORTS Zion Chapel High School senior Stetson Adcock was introduced as the 2021 recipient of the Shropshire Scholarship during the Apri…
The Republican Women of Coffee County recently participated in the Enterprise Day of Service event by providing Easter baskets to the resident…