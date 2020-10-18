Motion filed to stay Elba election results

Tim Johnson, the losing candidate in the Oct. 6 Elba mayoral runoff election, has filed a motion to stay the results.

Johnson filed a motion last Monday afternoon in the Elba division of the Coffee County Courthouse, records show.

Johnson submitted the motion on the grounds of “multiple criminal acts, including, but not limited to, the following: bribery, conspiracy, trading in public office, and interfering with the free election franchise,” the motion reads.

Evidence requesting the stay was provided to the Alabama Attorney General on Sept. 28, the Alabama Ethics Commission on Oct. 7 and the Alabama Secretary of State also on Oct. 7 prior to the canvassing of the votes at Monday’s council meeting.

Johnson was clear that he was not suing the City of Elba and pointed out that the first piece of evidence was submitted prior to the runoff election.

“I have not sued the City of Elba, and I am not questioning the election. This is not about Tim Johnson being the Mayor of Elba,” he said.

“This is totally about the electoral process. The motion was trying to stay their action so the investigating authorities would have more time to investigate. It’s simply a motion for action by the court.”