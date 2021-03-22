Motorists advised to avoid traffic on Highway 167 Wednesday

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper and Police Chief Michael Moore advise motorists to avoid traffic on Highway 167 North if possible Wednesday, March 24.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be taking place Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center. Gov. Kay Ivey has activated the Alabama National Guard to work with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the state and local Emergency Management Agency to provide vaccinations now available to the state at this time. This will be the first part of a two-dose process for each individual to get a complete vaccination. The second injection will be given April 14.

No appointment is necessary and the vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mayor Cooper and Chief Moore are concerned about the possibility of traffic back-up on Highway 167 during before and during the operating hours, so they are encouraging motorists who are not getting vaccines to plan their routes to avoid that area if possible. The Civic Center is located at 2401 Neil Metcalf Road (Highway 167) between the entrance to the Enterprise Recreation Complex to its south and Commerce Drive at the Enterprise Industrial Park to its north.