Mott named City Engineer, Director of Public Works

The Enterprise City Council welcomed Barry Mott to the team of department heads after appointing him as City Engineer and Director of Public Works at last Tuesday’s city council meeting at the civic center.

Mott previously worked as Vice President and client service leader for Barge Design Solutions in Dothan, a company the city frequently uses for design and engineering services. Most recently, Mott has worked with the city on the new airport terminal at Enterprise Municipal Airport and on the roads analysis back in 2020.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with Barry and always thought that he was very professional, a good communicator and brought a lot to the table,” Council President Turner Townsend said. “I was super excited and thought it was a homerun hire by the mayor. I really could not be more excited.”

Townsend said that not only was Mott “uniquely qualified” for the job because of his engineering experience, but also because of his knowledge of the inner workings of the city.

“He already has those relationships—he knows our city, knows the system, knows the people—so the learning curve will not be near as steep as if we went with someone outside of our relationships,” he said.

