Mott takes oath as City Engineer

Mott thanked the council for this opportunity and said he was excited to get to work serving the citizens of Enterprise.

Mayor William E. Cooper also formally nominated LeeAnn Swartz for the position of Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer for the City of Enterprise, and the council unanimously approved the recommendation.

In an ongoing discussion surrounding retirement benefits for city employees, the council denied Resolution 04-06-21-B by a vote of 3-2. The resolution, if passed, would have provide Tier I retirement benefits to Tier II plan members. The election would have been effective the following fiscal year and would also have been irrevocable.

Townsend, Greg Padgett and Eugene Goolsby voted against the resolution, and Scotty Johnson and Sonya Rich voted in favor. Padgett cited a lack of a salary study as a reason for his vote against.

“Because we do not have the salary study, I’m very concerned about how this could affect our ability to make salary improvements. Also, looking at the whole package, I think the current retirement system is better than most private businesses,” he said. “Our insurance and benefits are excellent…so I think we have a good package already. I do, totally, 100 percent, believe in taking care of our city employees, I just believe that there might be a better way to do that.”