Mott takes oath as City Engineer

James Barry Mott swore to “faithfully and honestly discharge the duties of his office” when he took the Oath of Office as City Engineer and Director of Public Works at the April 6 meeting of the Enterprise City Council.
Mott was appointed to the position at the March 16 meeting and previously worked as Vice President and client service leader for Barge Design Solutions in Dothan, a company the city frequently uses for design and engineering services. Most recently, Mott has worked with the city on the new airport terminal at Enterprise Municipal Airport and on the roads analysis back in 2020.
“I know I speak for the entire council when I say we’re very excited to have you on board,” Council President Turner Townsend said.
Townsend previously said that not only was Mott “uniquely qualified” for the job because of his engineering experience, but also because of his knowledge of the inner workings of the city.
“He already has those relationships—he knows our city, knows the system, knows the people—so the learning curve will not be near as steep as if we went with someone outside of our relationships,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed working with Barry and always thought that he was very professional, a good communicator and brought a lot to the table. I was super excited and thought it was a homerun hire by the mayor. I really could not be more excited.”
Mott thanked the council for this opportunity and said he was excited to get to work serving the citizens of Enterprise.
Mayor William E. Cooper also formally nominated LeeAnn Swartz for the position of Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer for the City of Enterprise, and the council unanimously approved the recommendation.
In an ongoing discussion surrounding retirement benefits for city employees, the council denied Resolution 04-06-21-B by a vote of 3-2. The resolution, if passed, would have provide Tier I retirement benefits to Tier II plan members. The election would have been effective the following fiscal year and would also have been irrevocable.
Townsend, Greg Padgett and Eugene Goolsby voted against the resolution, and Scotty Johnson and Sonya Rich voted in favor. Padgett cited a lack of a salary study as a reason for his vote against.
“Because we do not have the salary study, I’m very concerned about how this could affect our ability to make salary improvements. Also, looking at the whole package, I think the current retirement system is better than most private businesses,” he said. “Our insurance and benefits are excellent…so I think we have a good package already. I do, totally, 100 percent, believe in taking care of our city employees, I just believe that there might be a better way to do that.”
Because the meeting was held prior to Governor Kay Ivey’s official ruling on the mask ordinance, the council ultimately voted to follow the governor’s orders. Because Ivey amended the Safer at Home order to Safer Apart, the city will no longer require the use of facial coverings or masks at city buildings/facilities. Private businesses may still have mask requirements in place, and federal buildings remain under a federal mask mandate.
In other business, the Enterprise City Council:
- Authorized contract billings with Barge Design Solutions for one invoice in the amount of $3,514.15 for land acquisition services.
- Authorized accounts payable (A) for March 2021 in the amount of $1,024,139.43. The City of Enterprise expenses account for $826,614.28, and the Water Works Board accounted for the remaining $197,525.15.
- Approved travel requests for: Barry Mott and Staci Hayes to attend the 2021 Annual Airport Conference in Gulf Shores from October 17-20 at an estimated cost of $1,774; Enterprise police officers Tina Johnson and Amber Darbro to attend a Realistic De-escalation Instructor Course in Oxford from April 12-13 at an estimated cost of $488.60; Detective Troy Baker and Sgt. Michael Darbro to attend a Tactical Narcotics Unit Training in Fultondale from May 3-6 at an estimated cost of $950.; Detective Troy Baker and officer Diana Baker to attend Multijurisdictional Counterdrug Task Force Training in Fultondale on June 2 at an estimated cost of $290; and Sgts. Michael Darbro and Mark Anderson to attend Managing the Property and Evidence Room Training in Stapleton from July 28-29 at an estimated cost of $1,130.
- Approved a request from the Enterprise Police Department to dispose of the following items: three Kodak EasyShare cameras; two Brother PJ-662 printers; two Kenwood radio mics; two X26 Tasers; two Samsung DVD players; one Blackhawk taster holster; one Lenovo AC adapter; one Epson printer; one Lenmark printer; one Nikon camera; miscellaneous cords and cables; one Code 3 light; one E-SEEK card reader; one Digital Ally rear view mirror; one Kodak camera; one RCA television; one Brother-HL printer; one uniform shirt; one Fellows shredder; and one Voice Link charger station.
- Approved requests from San Marcos Mexican Grill and Sergio Meza d/b/a Sidelines Bar and Grill for a Restaurant Retail Liquor (on premises only) license. San Marcos Mexican Grill is located at 1009 Rucker Boulevard and Sidelines Bar and Grill is located at 920 Rucker Boulevard.
- Approved the rezone of 3.28 acres of land owned by Thomaston Company, LLC from R-65 (Residential District) to B-3 (Highway Commercial District) located at the southeast intersection of Hwy. 27 and Porter Lunsford Road.
- Heard a request from the Industrial Development Board for the rezone of 108.18 acres of land from M-2 (General Manufacturing) to M-D (Medical District) located at 3400 Rocky Head Road. A public hearing was scheduled for May 4.
- Passed Resolution 04-06-21-A which provides for an adjustment to the salaries of Assistant Public Works Director Shannon Roberts and Assistant Director of Engineer Staci Hayes for additional duties associated with their respective positions.
- Authorized the mayor to execute agreements with: Thornton Farish, financial advisors to the city, for services relating to a potential bond issue; All In Credit Union to hold their annual car sale from April 22-24 on the grounds next to the Enterprise Civic Center; and South Central Mental Health Board to execute a one-year lease at 801 Aviation Blvd effective April 1.
- Approved a request from Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell to donate a wooden podium to the Bread of Life Ministry.
- The next meeting was scheduled for April 20. The work session begins at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6 p.m.