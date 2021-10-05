Mums, Mums and More Mums

“To care for a mum in hopes that it will bloom again next year requires preparation and special care,” Kelley said.

At the store, it may be tempting to purchase the mum that is already in full bloom. However, for longevity, purchase those with most of the buds still tightly closed and only a few blooms open. This will ensure the longest possible bloom period.

The warmer the temperatures are, the quicker the buds will open, resulting in a shorter bloom period. Therefore, waiting to purchase until temperatures begin to drop will prolong the bloom time. As the temperatures drop, this will also decrease their need for water and result in less stress on the plant.

Planting Mums

While many prefer to keep their mums potted on the front steps, planting mums is an alternative. To make sure they last more than one season, they will need to be planted immediately. The sooner they are planted, the better established their roots will be before winter.

Begin by planting the mums in well-drained soil where they will receive at least six hours of sunshine a day. Plant the mum at the same depth of the pot they came in.

Water