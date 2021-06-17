Municipal Court proceedings to be conducted at the Enterprise Civic Center indefinitely

Enterprise Municipal Court proceedings will continue to be conducted at the Enterprise Civic Center indefinitely. The Magistrate and Court Clerk offices will remain at City Hall on Main Street, city officials said this week.

The separation of court activities has caused confusion at times, but officials ask those who have business with the city court system to be patient for now.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, court proceedings had been conducted in City Hall, in the City Council Chambers near the court’s current clerk and magistrate offices. Because of limited space in the chambers, court proceedings were moved more than a year ago to the Civic Center in order to meet COVID-19 safe distancing guidelines.

Health safety guidelines no longer require social distancing at court proceedings (though the wearing of masks is still preferred), but in anticipation of construction projects, city officials have made the decision not to move the proceedings back to City Hall at this time.

“We have some plans for renovations at City Hall that involve the current court offices and council chambers,” Mayor William E. Cooper explained.