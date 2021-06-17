Municipal Court proceedings to be conducted at the Enterprise Civic Center indefinitely

Enterprise Municipal Court proceedings will continue to be conducted at the Enterprise Civic Center indefinitely. The Magistrate and Court Clerk offices will remain at City Hall on Main Street, city officials said this week.
The separation of court activities has caused confusion at times, but officials ask those who have business with the city court system to be patient for now.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, court proceedings had been conducted in City Hall, in the City Council Chambers near the court’s current clerk and magistrate offices. Because of limited space in the chambers, court proceedings were moved more than a year ago to the Civic Center in order to meet COVID-19 safe distancing guidelines.
Health safety guidelines no longer require social distancing at court proceedings (though the wearing of masks is still preferred), but in anticipation of construction projects, city officials have made the decision not to move the proceedings back to City Hall at this time.
“We have some plans for renovations at City Hall that involve the current court offices and council chambers,” Mayor William E. Cooper explained.
“Our overall initiative is to improve and refresh our city facilities at City hall and other locations. When the project is done during the next year, we hope to have a much more accommodating arrangement for court as well as the other operations within our city government,” he said.
Municipal Courts only handle misdemeanors, city ordinance violations and traffic offenses that occur within the City of Enterprise Police Jurisdictions. The city cases may include traffic violations such as speeding or driving under the influence, shoplifting, misdemeanor drug charges, disturbances, leash law violations, etc.
Each defendant receives the date and time of court by the city court magistrate, city judge, or by the officer who issues the citation.
Court appearances are mandatory. Defendants cited for minor traffic violations also have to appear in court unless they pay the fines and court costs in full prior to the court date. Those fines can be paid at the court offices at City Hall on Main Street during regular business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except when court is in session.
Fines can be collected and receipted at the Civic Center only when court is in session.
For more information, call 334-348-2690 or 349-2691.