Municipal election officials appointed
Municipal election officials appointed

The following election officials have been appointed by the Enterprise City Council:

  • Chief Inspector: David Deal
  • Returning Officer: Barbara Goodson
  • Chief Clerk: Don Weaver
  • Provisional Ballot Clerk: Patricia Campbell
  • Absentee Inspector: Calvin Garth
  • Absentee Clerks: Anne Bridgette, Annie Hooks, Harold Skelton and Donna Skelton
  • Registration Clerk: Jacque Hawkins
  • Tally Official: Kamaron Strickland

The following poll officials were also appointed:

District 1 Clerks

  • Elise Wilson
  • Nettie Garth
  • Dorothy Richardson
  • Alternate: Loria Jean Britt

District 2 Clerks

  • Fannie Rogers
  • Henry Petty
  • Doug Bradley
  • Alternate: Ruby Carnes

District 3 Clerks

  • Ernest Odom
  • Pinkie McSwain
  • Dale Monaghan
  • Alternate: Wendell Sanders

District 4 Clerks

  • Ken Shoemake
  • Lin Rogers
  • LaPonce Harrison
  • Alternate: Lynette Bardol

District 5 Clerks

  • Robin Yoder
  • Mary Sue Cain
  • Marge Simmons
  • Alternate: Patricia Hudson

Alternates At-Large

  • Mona Smith
  • Tamekia Robinson
  • Jenese Florence
