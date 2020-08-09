Municipal election officials appointed

The following election officials have been appointed by the Enterprise City Council:

Chief Inspector: David Deal

Returning Officer: Barbara Goodson

Chief Clerk: Don Weaver

Provisional Ballot Clerk: Patricia Campbell

Absentee Inspector: Calvin Garth

Absentee Clerks: Anne Bridgette, Annie Hooks, Harold Skelton and Donna Skelton

Registration Clerk: Jacque Hawkins

Tally Official: Kamaron Strickland

The following poll officials were also appointed:

District 1 Clerks

Elise Wilson

Nettie Garth

Dorothy Richardson

Alternate: Loria Jean Britt

District 2 Clerks

Fannie Rogers

Henry Petty

Doug Bradley

Alternate: Ruby Carnes

District 3 Clerks

Ernest Odom

Pinkie McSwain

Dale Monaghan

Alternate: Wendell Sanders

District 4 Clerks

Ken Shoemake

Lin Rogers

LaPonce Harrison

Alternate: Lynette Bardol

District 5 Clerks

Robin Yoder

Mary Sue Cain

Marge Simmons

Alternate: Patricia Hudson

Alternates At-Large

Mona Smith

Tamekia Robinson

Jenese Florence

