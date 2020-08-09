Municipal election officials appointed

The following election officials have been appointed by the Enterprise City Council:
- Chief Inspector: David Deal
- Returning Officer: Barbara Goodson
- Chief Clerk: Don Weaver
- Provisional Ballot Clerk: Patricia Campbell
- Absentee Inspector: Calvin Garth
- Absentee Clerks: Anne Bridgette, Annie Hooks, Harold Skelton and Donna Skelton
- Registration Clerk: Jacque Hawkins
- Tally Official: Kamaron Strickland
The following poll officials were also appointed:
District 1 Clerks
- Elise Wilson
- Nettie Garth
- Dorothy Richardson
- Alternate: Loria Jean Britt
District 2 Clerks
- Fannie Rogers
- Henry Petty
- Doug Bradley
- Alternate: Ruby Carnes
District 3 Clerks
- Ernest Odom
- Pinkie McSwain
- Dale Monaghan
- Alternate: Wendell Sanders
District 4 Clerks
- Ken Shoemake
- Lin Rogers
- LaPonce Harrison
- Alternate: Lynette Bardol
District 5 Clerks
- Robin Yoder
- Mary Sue Cain
- Marge Simmons
- Alternate: Patricia Hudson
Alternates At-Large
- Mona Smith
- Tamekia Robinson
- Jenese Florence
