 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Murphy speaks on colonial-era games

  • 0
Murphy speaks on colonial-era games

From left are, Cathy Young, Hilda Allen, Martha Abernathy, Elizabeth Vickers, Anne Couturier, Claire Murphy, Regent Jacque Hawkins and Nell Gilmer.

 COURTESY PHOTO

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter member Claire Murphy spoke to DAR members regarding “Games Played During Colonial Times.”

Murphy brought a massive collection of games that were played in colonial times that were made out of resources that were available at that time—games carved from wood and bones; made from vines and branches of trees; cornhusks; clothespins and string.

Many names we recognized, but they were often played differently than we do—cup and ball, yo-yo, jacks, dice, pick-up sticks, checkers, chess, marbles, and dominoes.

Each attendee was given a “Cat’s Cradle” game. For more information about becoming a member of DAR contact John Coffee DAR Registrar Shirley Skinner, (334) 301-6-063 or shirley_skinner@hotmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert