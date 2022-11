Murphy speaks on colonial-era games

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter member Claire Murphy spoke to DAR members regarding “Games Played During Colonial Times.”

Murphy brought a massive collection of games that were played in colonial times that were made out of resources that were available at that time—games carved from wood and bones; made from vines and branches of trees; cornhusks; clothespins and string.

Many names we recognized, but they were often played differently than we do—cup and ball, yo-yo, jacks, dice, pick-up sticks, checkers, chess, marbles, and dominoes.

Each attendee was given a “Cat’s Cradle” game. For more information about becoming a member of DAR contact John Coffee DAR Registrar Shirley Skinner, (334) 301-6-063 or shirley_skinner@hotmail.com.