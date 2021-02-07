Musicians should steer clear of air travel

Don McLean’s “American Pie” was a 1971 No. 1 hit song supposedly about “The Day the Music Died,” honoring Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens, who died Feb. 3, 1959, when a four-seater plane piloted by Roger Peterson, plowed into a frozen cornfield shortly after takeoff near Mason City, Iowa.
But that’s not why McLean’s 8:32 waste o’ wax has importance in the House of Adams, and why crossover hit, “Easy Loving,” by the “Pride of Loachapoka,” Freddie Hart, though coming in at only 2:28, shares importance with it.
More shortly.
In 1959, Holly’s bride, Maria Elena, later said she was early in her first pregnancy when she learned Buddy had died watching early TV reports … causing her to lose the baby.
Some historians cite that miscarriage for delaying death announcements until victims’ families have been notified.
Apparently, social/online media don’t abide by that standard.
Anyhow, despite the loss of Holly, Valens, Bopper and Peterson, all music didn’t die 62 years ago in that cornfield.
Part of 20th Century popular music had died much earlier, i.e. Dec. 15, 1944, when the plane transporting bandleader Glenn Miller, plus Norman Baessell and John Morgan, plunged/disappeared into the murky English Channel where their remains remain.
Sadly, music continued dying in aviation disasters after Holly’s demise.
March 5, 1963, Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas, Hawkshaw Hawkins and pilot Randy Hughes crashed into a relatively short mountain in heavy fog returning to Nashville from a charity performance in Soldier’s and Sailor’s Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
July 31, 1964, Jim Reeves - who’d learned to fly from Elmo Merriweather, who’d earlier trained Randy Hughes - and Dean Manuel died when they crashed during a storm over Brentwood, Tennessee.
Dec. 10, 1967, Otis Redding and six musicians flying to Madison, Wisconsin, crashed into Lake Monona; Bar-Kay trumpeter Ben Cauley, who couldn’t swim, was the lone survivor.
Sept. 20, 1973, Jim Croce and five others died when their plane slammed into a tree just after takeoff in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Oct. 20, 1977, Ronnie Van Zant, two Lynryd Skynyrd bandmates and three others were killed when their plane ran out of gas near Gillsburg, Mississippi.
Note: While spending time restoring power in Mississippi last year, electrical lineman/grandson Lane Marler, 22, sent pictures of the marker at the crash site; there was a tear in his text.
Dec. 31, 1985, Ricky Nelson, his 5-piece band and his girlfriend were killed when his private plane crashed after leaving Guntersville en route to Dallas for a concert.
Aug. 27, 1990, Stevie Ray Vaughan and four members of Eric Clapton’s touring group were killed when their helicopter smashed into a ski slope departing East Troy, Wisconsin in midnight fog.
Oct. 12, 1997, John Denver crashed his experimental plane into California’s Monterey Bay.
Sept. 8, 2017, Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry died in a helicopter crash touring Medford, New Jersey.
In other flight news, on Feb. 7, 1964, the plane bringing the Beatles to the U.S. the first time landed safely in New York.
Hmmm.
Finally, “American Pie” and “Easy Loving,” playing on the Rock-Ola in Gabe’s Fish Camp in Dothan, remain important because it took Jim Reese and your scribe about 8:32 to devour a platter of catfish and 2:28 for Gabe’s all-pro staff to bring us another’n …