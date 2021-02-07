Musicians should steer clear of air travel

Don McLean’s “American Pie” was a 1971 No. 1 hit song supposedly about “The Day the Music Died,” honoring Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens, who died Feb. 3, 1959, when a four-seater plane piloted by Roger Peterson, plowed into a frozen cornfield shortly after takeoff near Mason City, Iowa.

But that’s not why McLean’s 8:32 waste o’ wax has importance in the House of Adams, and why crossover hit, “Easy Loving,” by the “Pride of Loachapoka,” Freddie Hart, though coming in at only 2:28, shares importance with it.

More shortly.

In 1959, Holly’s bride, Maria Elena, later said she was early in her first pregnancy when she learned Buddy had died watching early TV reports … causing her to lose the baby.

Some historians cite that miscarriage for delaying death announcements until victims’ families have been notified.

Apparently, social/online media don’t abide by that standard.

Anyhow, despite the loss of Holly, Valens, Bopper and Peterson, all music didn’t die 62 years ago in that cornfield.