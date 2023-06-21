Chris Mendez, marketing director for the Fort Novosel Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Division, spoke about the wide variety of activities and facilities provided for soldiers, family members and civilian personnel on post to those attending the June 15 dinner meeting of the Fort Rucker Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.

MWR is a network of support and leisure services designed for use by U.S. active, Reserve and Guard service members, their families, military retirees, veterans with 100 percent service-connected disability, current and retired Department of Defense civilian employees, and other eligible participants.

MOAA has a national membership of approximately 350,000 members and is the nation’s largest and most influential association of military officers.

It is an advocate of a strong national defense and represents the interests of military officers and their families at every stage of their careers.