The Alabama Department of Revenue is extending the due date for certain pass-through entities to file the election to be taxed at the entity level for the 2022 tax year.

ALDOR is extending the deadline to help those taxpayers who showed an intention to make an election but erroneously failed to do so by the original due date. Such taxpayers may have either made estimated payments or filed required returns as if the election had been made.

ALDOR will recognize elections to be taxed at the entity level that are filed using "My Alabama Taxes" no later than the due date of the 2022 electing pass-through entity return with applicable extensions, as elections validly made by the due date for those pass-through entities who:

• Timely filed the required entity tax return, as if the election had been properly made for the year;

• Timely made an electing pass-through entity extension payment; or

• Made an entity-level tax payment prior to the due date of the respective return.

Beginning July 10, 2023, taxpayers meeting any of the above requirements and wanting to make the election must access My Alabama Taxes to make the election for the 2022 tax year. There is not a paper alternative for this online election.

For additional guidance and FAQs on the pass-through entity election, visit Electing Pass-Through Entity FAQ* or contact the ALDOR Pass-Through Entity Tax Section at (334) 242-1033.