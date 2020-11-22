My day at Amen Corner

Like many, I watched the Masters golf tournament last week. It’s been an annual event for me for as long as I can recall. When the defending champ was making his 10 on number 12, I thought back a few years to another tournament.

We had staked our claim on the first row just behind the ropes, where the players come close enough to touch. It was the second day of a dream weekend when I got to see the last Masters of the 20th century.

My three friends and I had chosen to sit at “Amen Corner” on Sunday, after much debate the night before. The famous name was first coined in a 1958 Sports Illustrated article by Herbert Warren Wind, who wrote that it was composed of the second half of hole No. 11, all of No. 12 and the first half of hole No. 13. The author was searching for an appropriate name for the location where the critical action had taken place that year. He borrowed the name from an old jazz recording, "Shoutin' in that Amen Corner.”