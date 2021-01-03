My New Year’s gift to guys (and girls)

I stumbled on a story in “The Week” website archives titled “6 things that can make you irresistible,” by Eric Barker and thought some of you would like to test the theories.
The first thing they say is humor is sexy, which made me laugh. But they also say humor is very different between the sexes. Duh. What they actually are saying is “women tend to prefer men who make them laugh, whereas more men prefer women who laugh at their jokes.” I took this as a good sign because KM laughs at my jokes. Well, sometimes.
There was a study done (aren’t there always?) and the results from 3,000 ads report that women describe humor appreciation while men go for humor production. Sounds like a great match.
“Men in the ‘humor’ condition received phone numbers from 42.9 percent of the female participants and were refused 57.1 percent of the time. In comparison, men in the ‘no humor’ condition were refused 84.6 percent of the time and were only accepted 15.4 percent of the time. In other words, men who were observed as the humor producers of the group were nearly three times as likely to receive a phone number than those who were observed as laughing at a friend's joke instead.” What this really tells me is that the odds of getting a date are still against us, no matter how funny we are.
Another key ingredient to making yourself irresistible is your conversation. Those words that come out of your mouth are very important. If all you have are quotes from “Blazing Saddles,” it may be a short night.
They referenced some things you should talk about on a first date. For instance, it’s better to talk about travel than movies. This doesn’t mean telling her about the bloated dead deer you saw on your last drive through the country.
Also, sharing something confidential apparently goes a long way in making you more attractive. Just keep in mind that there are exceptions to everything. So if you just broke into some homes or shot somebody, you probably want to keep those to yourself.
Actually, check that. In their book, “The Heart of Social Psychology: A Backstage View of a Passionate Science,” Arthur and Elaine Aron state that “feeling excited, stimulated, and aroused is often associated with the people around us, even if they're not the cause. This can be taken to extremes: having someone try to kill you can actually make you more attracted to them.”
It all gets confusing. I think cousin Eddie probably said it best, “She falls down a well, her eyes go cross. She gets kicked by a mule. They go back. I don’t know.”
The last irresistible ingredient made me smile again. I once wrote a column about my friend Craig taking me to see KM when she was 17, when she was at work one day at Kroger, where she was a checker. I watched her through the glass from outside the store and probably knew right then. It took the store manager yelling at me after the third day to get off Kroger’s property to finally break my trance.
Dr. Earl Naumann, author of “Love at First Sight,” interviewed and surveyed 1500 individuals of all races, religions, and backgrounds across America, and concluded that love at first sight is not a rare experience. He theorizes that if you believe in love at first sight, there's a roughly 60 percent chance it will happen to you. Here's what led him to that conclusion.
“Nearly two thirds of the population believes in love at first sight. Of the believers, more than half have experienced it.
Fifty-five percent of those who experienced it married the object of their affection. Three quarters of these married couples stayed married. How can you increase the chance love at first sight happens to you? By believing in it.”
Hope this helps fellas.