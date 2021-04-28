Myers wins school, county resume contests

From there, Myers then progressed to the regional competition in Dothan, which was co-sponsored by Southeast Alabama Works and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative. There, she and the other 10 winners from neighboring counties were awarded $250. Along with the resume judging, the regional event also included an interview with a panel of business professionals.

“Aubrey’s a top-notch student,” Brockman said. “She’s been a part-time employee for a good while, so she’s done an interview and a resume and she has some good real life experience that played in her favor. The judges did tell me afterwards that she did a really good job. They said it was a super tough decision.”

Myers said she usually gets nervous during interviews, but this one went smoother than she expected. She said practicing for the interview beforehand and going over potential questions with Brockman was helpful and made the process easier. Although she did not win the regional competition, Myers said it was still a good experience.

“The girl who did win, I’m very happy for her. She did amazing. But, it was a fun experience to go and do that for sure,” Myers said.

Myers said she is attending the University of Mississippi in the fall where she plans to study forensic chemistry. She said the scholarship money from the contests will be helpful and she will most likely use it towards textbooks.

