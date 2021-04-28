Myers wins school, county resume contests

Enterprise High School senior Aubrey Myers recently won $350 in scholarship money through resume competitions at the school and county level.
Myers said she had been looking for different scholarships, and since she’s always been involved at school and work, she decided to enter.
“I already had a resume made, but it wasn’t the most professional. I had kind of just written down all the things that I’ve done, so it definitely took a lot to make it look and flow better,” she said.
EHS had a resume contest in the past, but Angela Brockman, Enterprise City School’s career coach, said the contest this year was different from previous ones; most notably, a prize for this year’s winner. Brockman said she worked with the career coach for the Coffee County School System to find a local sponsor and All In Credit Union agreed to participate.
“They stepped up and sponsored all the high schools in Coffee County, Elba and Enterprise, so those kids all got $100 straight from All In Credit Union… This was the first year we had done that and they said ‘Yes, sign us up for every year.’ So we were very happy about that,” Brockman said.
After winning her school’s contest, Myers went on to the next level where her resume competed against the winners at other Coffee County high schools, and her resume won.
From there, Myers then progressed to the regional competition in Dothan, which was co-sponsored by Southeast Alabama Works and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative. There, she and the other 10 winners from neighboring counties were awarded $250. Along with the resume judging, the regional event also included an interview with a panel of business professionals.
“Aubrey’s a top-notch student,” Brockman said. “She’s been a part-time employee for a good while, so she’s done an interview and a resume and she has some good real life experience that played in her favor. The judges did tell me afterwards that she did a really good job. They said it was a super tough decision.”
Myers said she usually gets nervous during interviews, but this one went smoother than she expected. She said practicing for the interview beforehand and going over potential questions with Brockman was helpful and made the process easier. Although she did not win the regional competition, Myers said it was still a good experience.
“The girl who did win, I’m very happy for her. She did amazing. But, it was a fun experience to go and do that for sure,” Myers said.
Myers said she is attending the University of Mississippi in the fall where she plans to study forensic chemistry. She said the scholarship money from the contests will be helpful and she will most likely use it towards textbooks.