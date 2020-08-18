NAACP sets meetings, election details

The NAACP Coffee County (5017 Branch has its September and October meeting dates and its November elections for officers and at-large members of the executive committee.
On September 10 at Hammond-Sconiers Funeral Home, located at 305 Plaza Dr. Enterprise, AL 36330, at 5 p.m. there will be an election of the Nominating Committee (between 5-15 members). All members whose memberships are current as of 30 days prior to the meeting date may be elected to the Nominating Committee not more than 2 being officers of the unit.
On October 15, 2020 at Hammond-Sconiers Funeral Home at 5 p.m. there will be a report of the Nominating Committee, receipt of Nominations by Petition, and election of the Election Supervisory Committee. All members whose memberships are current as of April 1 of the election year may be nominated for office or as an at-large member of the Executive Committee. In order to sign a nominating petition, or be elected to the Election Supervisory Committee, a member must be current as of 30 days prior to the October meeting.
On November 12, 2020, the election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee will take place at Hammond-Sconiers Funeral Home. Polls will open from 4 pm until 6 pm. In order to vote in a Branch election, one must be a member in good standing of the Branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required. We look forward to your participating in these activities.
