Name, design of veterans home to be revealed Friday

The name of a new state Veterans health care facility and its architectural design will be announced by the Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs Friday in Enterprise.
Rear Admiral W. Kent Davis (USN, Retired), SBVA commissioner and the 16 board members are bringing their official meeting to Enterprise at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center. Enterprise was selected in January 2020 as the future home of the state’s fifth Veterans home.
“We are extremely pleased that the Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs is meeting in Enterprise to unveil the architectural drawing of the 175-bed long-term Veterans health care facility here in Enterprise," Mayor William E. Cooper said. "The board will also be announcing the name of the new facility after they have discussed and voted on the nominations.
“We are looking forward to hearing what the name of the new facility will be and what it will look like. From all indications, it is going to be a magnificent facility that we are proud to have in our city. I welcome all supporters of the military and Veterans to attend Friday’s meeting to hear the exciting news."
Davis, Richmond and Cooper will lead a press conference at the Civic Center after the announcements are made, with SBVA, ADVA, city and county leaders present.
“It is truly our honor to have the SBVA in our community and to witness their desire to interact with and engage with our city and county leaders and residents as this enormous construction project is about to get under way. Our community supports Veterans and we support the ADVA in serving Veterans in the best way possible,” Cooper said. “As I’ve said before, Enterprise is blessed and honored to be able to give back to veterans in a small way by embracing this new facility into our midst and assisting in any way possible to make it a wonderful home for the men and women who have sacrificed so much for the freedom of our nation.”
The ADVA requested nominations from the public for naming the new home either in honor of a decorated Veteran, after a person who had a pivotal role in locating the home in Enterprise, or descriptive of the location or region of the home.
Enterprise was chosen as the new home’s location in early January 2020 from a pool of a dozen applicants. The site of the facility will be on 108 acres off Highway 51 just north of Yancey Parker Industrial Park. This location was chosen largely because of the considerable veteran population in Coffee County. Studies indicate the county, and Enterprise in particular, will see a significant growth in the veteran population in coming years.
Williams Blackstock Architects in Birmingham has been tasked with creating the facility’s design. The facility will be approximately 182,000 square feet and house 175 residents. Once in full operation, it is expected to create jobs for more than 200 people.