Name, design of veterans home to be revealed Friday

The name of a new state Veterans health care facility and its architectural design will be announced by the Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs Friday in Enterprise.

Rear Admiral W. Kent Davis (USN, Retired), SBVA commissioner and the 16 board members are bringing their official meeting to Enterprise at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center. Enterprise was selected in January 2020 as the future home of the state’s fifth Veterans home.

“We are extremely pleased that the Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs is meeting in Enterprise to unveil the architectural drawing of the 175-bed long-term Veterans health care facility here in Enterprise," Mayor William E. Cooper said. "The board will also be announcing the name of the new facility after they have discussed and voted on the nominations.

“We are looking forward to hearing what the name of the new facility will be and what it will look like. From all indications, it is going to be a magnificent facility that we are proud to have in our city. I welcome all supporters of the military and Veterans to attend Friday’s meeting to hear the exciting news."

Davis, Richmond and Cooper will lead a press conference at the Civic Center after the announcements are made, with SBVA, ADVA, city and county leaders present.