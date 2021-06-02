NARFE hosts Birmingham lawyer at monthly luncheon

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) hosted lawyer Bernard D. Nomberg as the speaker at their monthly lunch program Thursday.

Nomberg spoke at the event as part of the goal of the Alabama State Bar to send a speaker from the Bar in every county in the state during May for Law Month. He is a partner of the Nomberg Law Firm in Birmingham and primarily represents injured workers in Alabama in worker’s compensation cases. Nomberg has been selected as a super lawyer by Super Lawyers magazine and recognized as the top rated workers’ compensation attorney in Birmingham.

During the event, Nomberg went over the basics of the court system and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Alabama court system.

Nomberg said that Alabama has been leading the way in recent years concerning online accessibility and its court system. While it has been popularized during the pandemic, he added that the use of Zoom for court dealings has been available in the state for several years.