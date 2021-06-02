NARFE hosts Birmingham lawyer at monthly luncheon

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) hosted lawyer Bernard D. Nomberg as the speaker at their monthly lunch program Thursday.
Nomberg spoke at the event as part of the goal of the Alabama State Bar to send a speaker from the Bar in every county in the state during May for Law Month. He is a partner of the Nomberg Law Firm in Birmingham and primarily represents injured workers in Alabama in worker’s compensation cases. Nomberg has been selected as a super lawyer by Super Lawyers magazine and recognized as the top rated workers’ compensation attorney in Birmingham.
During the event, Nomberg went over the basics of the court system and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Alabama court system.
Nomberg said that Alabama has been leading the way in recent years concerning online accessibility and its court system. While it has been popularized during the pandemic, he added that the use of Zoom for court dealings has been available in the state for several years.
“Alabama has just been one of the leaders in the country for things like that and they’ve been very proud on how we’ve helped to keep the courts open during the entire pandemic,” Nomberg said. “We haven’t had many jury trials in the last couple of months, but court was always still open.”
Nomberg also talked about the economic impact that the court system has in Alabama. According to him, the state court system employees over 1,600 and collected and distributed over $473 million in 2018.
“Once you see or hear about the statistics about the amount of money that gets distributed through the system, it just shows to me, and hopefully to many others, just how important it is to keep our state court system open because of all the trickle down impact that it has with all different areas of our society,” Nomberg said.
Nomberg also took time to emphasize the work the Alabama State Bar and court system does to recognize and help veterans in the state. He said a big example of this was in 2020 when the state adopted rules that allow military spouse exceptions to admission to the state bar, making it easier for military spouses who practice law and have to relocate often.
The next monthly NARFE lunch program will be June 24 at 11a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant featuring Lisa Fenner from Medical Center Enterprise as the guest speaker. For more information about NARFE, contact the chapter’s president Frank Zerbinos by text or phone at 334-447-8092.