National Adoption Day event planned

BY SAVANAH WEED

The Coffee County Department of Human Resources is happy to announce that it will still be celebrating National Adoption Day this year, just a little differently.

Coffee County DHR partnered with Alabama Pre/Post Adoption Connection (APAC) and Heart Gallery of Alabama to host a drive-through National Adoption Day celebration. The Heart Gallery of Alabama will be providing special goodies for the children of families that have adopted during the 2020 fiscal year.

APAC and Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parents Association (AFAPA) will also be providing information for the families about what they have to offer for training, support and other needs they may have. The families will have a chance to drive through and not even have to get out of their cars. Representatives will go to their cars and provide them with the goody bags.