National CBD Day this Saturday

Your CBD Store is holding its second annual National CBD Day on Saturday. Your CBD Store is part of a network of almost 700 stores nationwide and in the UK whose mission is to provide cutting-edge CBD products while fostering informed consumers who seek transparency.

The signing of the 2018 Farm Bill was an enormous step forward for the hemp industry. It's common for those unacquainted with hemp or cannabis to wonder if hemp and marijuana are the same. While hemp and marijuana are both cannabis plants, they are not the same and their uses are different. Hemp dates back thousands of years and is best known for its industrial uses in fiber, paper, clothing, rope and building material.

Hemp was a prominent crop prior to 1937 when the marijuana tax act almost obliterated the industry in America. In fact, prior to 1937, CBD oil from hemp and the hemp plant itself were commonly used as a remedy for numerous ailments. George Washington even grew hemp and encouraged others to sew hemp widely.

In Virginia, the assembly of Jamestown Colony passed legislation in 1619 making it mandatory for every farmer to grow Indian hempseed. Hemp can restore unhealthy soil by a process called phytoremediation. This process cleans up toxins, heavy metals and other pollutants from the ground.

The nuclear disaster in Chernobyl in 1986 is an example of phytoremediation; scientists there began to plant hemp around the abandoned nuclear power plant and found a significant reduction in soil toxicity. Hemp was used to make the first Bibles and school books, and it can also be used to make fuel and cars. Henry Ford made a car using hemp and it ran on hemp fuel.