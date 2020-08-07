National CBD Day this Saturday

Your CBD Store is holding its second annual National CBD Day on Saturday. Your CBD Store is part of a network of almost 700 stores nationwide and in the UK whose mission is to provide cutting-edge CBD products while fostering informed consumers who seek transparency.
The signing of the 2018 Farm Bill was an enormous step forward for the hemp industry. It's common for those unacquainted with hemp or cannabis to wonder if hemp and marijuana are the same. While hemp and marijuana are both cannabis plants, they are not the same and their uses are different. Hemp dates back thousands of years and is best known for its industrial uses in fiber, paper, clothing, rope and building material.
Hemp was a prominent crop prior to 1937 when the marijuana tax act almost obliterated the industry in America. In fact, prior to 1937, CBD oil from hemp and the hemp plant itself were commonly used as a remedy for numerous ailments. George Washington even grew hemp and encouraged others to sew hemp widely.
In Virginia, the assembly of Jamestown Colony passed legislation in 1619 making it mandatory for every farmer to grow Indian hempseed. Hemp can restore unhealthy soil by a process called phytoremediation. This process cleans up toxins, heavy metals and other pollutants from the ground.
The nuclear disaster in Chernobyl in 1986 is an example of phytoremediation; scientists there began to plant hemp around the abandoned nuclear power plant and found a significant reduction in soil toxicity. Hemp was used to make the first Bibles and school books, and it can also be used to make fuel and cars. Henry Ford made a car using hemp and it ran on hemp fuel.
Thirty five years ago, a scientist in Israel discovered we have an endocannabinoid system. This is our bodily system responsible for our endogenous production of cannabinoids or CBD. Most of us are deficient in our production of CBD, but adding CBD to your daily diet boosts our production of endogenous cannabinoids which brings homeostasis, or balance, to the body. Humans have CBD receptors located in the brain, organs, connective tissue, glands and immune cells.
Dr. Dustin Sulak, D.O. writes, "At our integrative medical clinics in Maine and Massachusetts, my colleagues and I treat over 18,000 patients with a huge diversity of diseases and symptoms. In one day, I might see cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, insomnia, Tourette syndrome and eczema, just to name a few. All of these conditions have different causes, different physiologic states and vastly different symptoms. The patients are old and young. Some are undergoing conventional therapy. Others are on a decidedly alternative path. Yet, despite their differences, almost all of my patients would agree on one point: cannabis helps their condition."
Today, hemp is being used primarily to supply the growing demand for its extract, CBD oil. Research is growing with institutions such as Harvard University opening a cannabinoid research center. Medical schools will now be including the endocannabinoid system in the curriculum. One of the most common internet searches is CBD which illustrates the present interest in understanding more about this supplement.
In 2003, the U.S. government bought the patent on CBD and in its patent abstract, the National Institute of Health (NIH) writes cannabinoids are beneficial to slow the process of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
At Your CBD Store, we offer products formulated by our chief science officer Dr. Anothony Ferrari. We use whole plant extracts to bring an innovative approach to hemp products. Where most companies are focused purely on CBD itself, our company focuses on the entire profile of the plant and develop products in response to consumer experience.
For example, we conduct research on other cannabinoids found in the hemp plant that are similar to CBD in therapeutic action. Our newly released CBG daytime oil combines CBG-rich oil with orange and lime essential oil to promote alertness, focus and energy.
Alternatively, our new CBN night oil is formulated with lavender oil and valerian root to promote relaxation and a good night's rest. Your CBD Store is also a partner and supporter of ICare4Autism in the pursuit to improve the lives of those on the autism spectrum. We are committed to ICare4Autism's research on the relationship between autism and cannabinoids.
Transparent products backed by triple third party laboratory testing makes Your CBD Store a refreshing new standard in the CBD industry. We are most excited to be the only USDA Certified Organic oil offered in the area. Going back to the process of phytoremediation and how the hemp plant absorbs toxins from the ground, it is critical to know the product you are consuming.
At Your CBD Store, our USDA certified organic label gives consumers confidence and trust in our brand. The store provides lab reports in the store and on product bottles to confirm what's being consumed. Our products are manufactured in a GMP/OSHA certified facility.
Our store is located at 1112 Boll Weevil Circle, between Aaron's and Mellow Mushroom, or customers can call and set up a free consultation with a medical professional and CBD specialist.
