National Day of Prayer to be observed with ceremony at Enterprise City Hall

Mayor William E. Cooper will read a proclamation declaring the observance of the 2022 National Day of Prayer as he joins local pastors and church leaders in front of City Hall Thursday at noon.

Cooper, a man of faith and believer in the power of prayer, said he welcomes the Enterprise Ministerial Alliance to the courtyard at City Hall and thanked the ministers for sponsoring the gathering for many years.

The ceremony connects people of faith here with tens of thousands of others all over the United States who will be praying in their own communities for blessings upon the Nation, its people, its first responders, church leaders, military, farmers, etc.

Prayer, praise and music will be the order of the day at the ceremony, where Cooper will present the proclamation. Prayers will be led by pastors and others including Leon Adams, Jim Endrihs, Ben Bowden, John McCrummen, Col. Brad Smith and Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore.

Everyone is invited to gather in the courtyard in front of city hall for the hour-long ceremony.

The theme of this year’s national observance is “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us,” which is inspired by Colossians 2:6-7, according to the NDP Task Force website. At 7 p.m. CST, a National Day of Prayer service will be broadcast from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. It will air on Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), GodTV, Daystar, as well as on social media platforms sand websites. Faith Radio in Montgomery is also reported to air the program.