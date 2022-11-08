National Hospice, Home Health Care Month recognized in Enterprise

Hospice and home health care professionals serving the Enterprise area joined Enterprise Mayor William Cooper in the city council chambers Friday to recognize November as National Hospice and Home Health Care Month in the City of Progress.

“During National Hospice and Home Health Care Month, we recognize hospice and home health caregivers who are building a more compassionate society, where life is valued and those in need can count on the love and support of others. We also recognize the courage and strength of terminally ill patients and their families,” said Cooper. “Hospice and Home Health Care programs provide an option for individuals with terminal illnesses to be cared for as they choose in their final days, often in their own homes and surrounded by the love of their families.

“The doctors, nurses, counselors, volunteers, and others who provide hospice and home health care throughout our country bring comfort to those most in need every day, treating terminally ill patients with the dignity and respect they deserve,” said Cooper. “By dedicating themselves to the care of those approaching the end of life, they demonstrate great love.

“The compassion reflected in hospice and home healthcare is one of the reasons America has the best health care system in the world. Our whole nation is grateful for the good work of our dedicated medical professionals, hospice and home health caregivers,” he said. “By taking the time to care for others, they are making America a better place.”