National Night Out aims to prevent crime, build community

Community members are invited to join forces with the Enterprise Police Department for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

EPD Public Information Officer Lt. Billy Haglund said that National Night Out is designed to heighten crime awareness, generate crime prevention support, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community relationships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

“It’s a way for communities to get together and talk about crime prevention and how to prevent crime in your neighborhoods and communities,” Haglund said. “And, essentially we’re inviting the community to the event and we’ll answer any questions on crime or talk about ways that we can prevent crime; anything that we can do to help neighborhoods in our city and give them that information on crime prevention.”

Aside from helping prevent crime in the city, the event also serves as a good way to meet local police officers and members of the community.

“We also want to meet members of our community, and we want them to meet us and see who we are and just interact with us and talk about issues that are going on in their neighborhoods,” Haglund said.