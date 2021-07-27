National Night Out aims to prevent crime, build community

Community members are invited to join forces with the Enterprise Police Department for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
EPD Public Information Officer Lt. Billy Haglund said that National Night Out is designed to heighten crime awareness, generate crime prevention support, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community relationships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
“It’s a way for communities to get together and talk about crime prevention and how to prevent crime in your neighborhoods and communities,” Haglund said. “And, essentially we’re inviting the community to the event and we’ll answer any questions on crime or talk about ways that we can prevent crime; anything that we can do to help neighborhoods in our city and give them that information on crime prevention.”
Aside from helping prevent crime in the city, the event also serves as a good way to meet local police officers and members of the community.
“We also want to meet members of our community, and we want them to meet us and see who we are and just interact with us and talk about issues that are going on in their neighborhoods,” Haglund said.
While EPD wasn’t able to have National Night Out last year because of COVID-19, Haglund said the event has been successful in the past.
“People came and asked a bunch of questions,” Haglund said. “We kind of just talked about whatever anybody had a question on. It doesn’t necessarily have to be about a crime.”
Nation Night Out is a crime prevention event held annually since 1984. According to its website, NNO is a “community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.” Cities and neighborhoods across the country host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.
Enterprise’s National Night Out will take place Aug. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Enterprise City Hall.