National program recognizes EHS students

Showalter plays trombone for the Big Blue Marching Band season and performs with the wind ensemble during concert season. He is also a member of the jazz band, is president of the Technology Students Association and is a member of both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.

He competes in vex robotics competitions with the Technology Students Association and was on the team that placed first in the coding competition.

In his free time, Showalter volunteers as a mentor for elementary and junior high robotics teams.

To participate in the National Merit Scholarship Program, a student must take the PSAT/NMSQT in the specified year of the high school program regardless of grade classification or educational pattern; be enrolled as a high school student — traditional or homeschooled — progressing normally toward graduation or completion of high school and planning to accept admission to college no later than the fall following completion of high school; attend high school in the United States, the District of Columbia or U.S. commonwealth and territory; or meet the citizenship requirements for students attending high school outside the United States.