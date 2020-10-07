National program recognizes EHS students

Two students at Enterprise High School have been recognized as Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Jaeeun “Jennifer” Ha and Tanner Showalter, both seniors at EHS, received a letter of commendation from the NMSC as a result of their academic successes.
“We’re always excited when we have students qualify in the National Merit Program and get recognized on a national level like that,” said Cami McClenny, guidance counselor at Enterprise High School. “Both of the students are awesome kids with extremely bright futures. We’re very proud of them.”
About 34,000 Commended Students across the nation are currently being recognized for their “exceptional academic promise,” the press release from the NMSC announcing their commendation reads.
Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarships, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” a NMSC spokesperson said. “These students represent a valuable national resource. Recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.
“We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
Ha is a member of the National Honor Society and is a Wildcat Representative for the 2020-2021 school year. She was awarded the Best Keynote Presentation Award at the 2017 British English Olympics at Suzhou International Academy, BFSU, and was also the captain for the Chinese National Team.
At the Eton House International School in Suzhou, China, she held multiple leadership roles in various organizations, including vice president and president of the Student Council; House Captain; Debate and MUN Club President; vice team captain of the varsity girls’ basketball team; and chemistry lab assistant/technician.
Since attending Enterprise High School beginning in 2019, she has become a member of the Technology Students Association and the Psychology Club, was a team leader in the Scholar’s Bowl and helped form the Science Bowl Club. For her community service ventures, she works as a biology lab assistant at EHS, tutors elementary and junior high students in math and was a COVID-19 online Tutoring (COT) Service founder.
Ha interned with the Auburn University Department of Chemical Engineering in the material science lab in 2019 and virtually in 2020, and also worked this summer at INZI Controls in Elba as a part-time assembly line worker and was later promoted to a full-time human resources assistant.
Showalter plays trombone for the Big Blue Marching Band season and performs with the wind ensemble during concert season. He is also a member of the jazz band, is president of the Technology Students Association and is a member of both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.
He competes in vex robotics competitions with the Technology Students Association and was on the team that placed first in the coding competition.
In his free time, Showalter volunteers as a mentor for elementary and junior high robotics teams.
To participate in the National Merit Scholarship Program, a student must take the PSAT/NMSQT in the specified year of the high school program regardless of grade classification or educational pattern; be enrolled as a high school student — traditional or homeschooled — progressing normally toward graduation or completion of high school and planning to accept admission to college no later than the fall following completion of high school; attend high school in the United States, the District of Columbia or U.S. commonwealth and territory; or meet the citizenship requirements for students attending high school outside the United States.
The PSAT/NMSQT covers reading, writing, language and math, and score reports provided for test takers and their schools show a student's Selection Index score, which is calculated by doubling the sum of the scores of the individual sections, and whether the student meets NMSC program entry requirements.
Commended Students are named based on the nationally-applied Selection Index score that may vary from year to year and is typically below the level required for participants to be named Semifinalists in their respective states. Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of these students do become candidates for “Special Scholarships” sponsored by corporations and businesses.
