Navarre won’t be overlooked as playoffs approach

The Enterprise Wildcats will close out the 2020 regular season Friday on the road against Florida’s Navarre High School Raiders.
Last Friday, Enterprise (7-2) denied Auburn — third-ranked in the state and region champs — its first undefeated regular season since 2009 right here at Wildcat Stadium by a score of 38-27.
Not only did the offense show up in a big way, scoring two long plays and two 1-yard runs, special teams did as well. Josh McCray scored on a 99-yard kickoff return and Matthew Sheahan nailed field goals of 27 and 40 yards.
Following the win, head coach Rick Darlington said it should boost his players’ confidence as they finish at unbeaten Navarre (4-0).
“Hopefully it will give our kids some confidence, but at the same point, we can’t rest on it because we have another game to play,” he said.
Over its four games this season, Navarre has given up an average of just over 15 points per game while scoring an average of 29.5, thanks to a run-heavy offense led by senior Jaden Rivera. On the season, Rivera has rushed for 508 yards and seven touchdowns.
“They’ve won all their games and they don’t give up a lot of points either,” Darlington said. “It seems like they’re winning a lot of close, low-scoring games.”
Comparatively, Enterprise has averaged almost 38 points over nine games and allowed its opponents an average of 21 points per game.
Darlington described the Navarre team as fundamentally sound.
“They have a good, fundamentally sound team. They’re usually one of the better teams in West Florida,” he said. “They’ve got a good program over there. They don’t do a lot of things on offense and they defend the run pretty good. Their secondary is pretty active and aggressive on run defense.
“They’re just really well coached and a tough football team on both sides of the ball. They’re not fancy, but they just do a lot of stuff to cause you problems.”
With the playoff opponent already set, Darlington said he wants his team to continue to improve without losing momentum.
“We just have to keep getting better at the fundamental things,” he said. “I felt like against Auburn, I tried to do too much of some stuff (on offense), like I reached a little bit.
“I wanted to have everything possible we could do to win the game, but, in hindsight, it may have been better to do just do a few things and do them better. We just want to be efficient and do what we do and do it well. Every week you want to get a win, and wins are hard to come by, so we want to gather as many as we can.”
After Navarre, the Wildcats can turn their focus on 7A, Region 1 champ Theodore (8-1, 7-0) before they meet in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.
