Navarre won’t be overlooked as playoffs approach

Comparatively, Enterprise has averaged almost 38 points over nine games and allowed its opponents an average of 21 points per game.

Darlington described the Navarre team as fundamentally sound.

“They have a good, fundamentally sound team. They’re usually one of the better teams in West Florida,” he said. “They’ve got a good program over there. They don’t do a lot of things on offense and they defend the run pretty good. Their secondary is pretty active and aggressive on run defense.

“They’re just really well coached and a tough football team on both sides of the ball. They’re not fancy, but they just do a lot of stuff to cause you problems.”

With the playoff opponent already set, Darlington said he wants his team to continue to improve without losing momentum.

“We just have to keep getting better at the fundamental things,” he said. “I felt like against Auburn, I tried to do too much of some stuff (on offense), like I reached a little bit.