Navy brings virtual reality experience to Enterprise High School

Navy recruiting leadership visited Enterprise High School on Monday in search of high-ability students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand fields, such as nuclear engineering, cryptology and IT. The Navy also shared information about its $180,000 ROTC Scholarship Program, which pays full college tuition for students with exceptional academic and leadership credentials.
But, the main attraction was the Nimitz— a mobile, state-of the-art virtual reality experience that simulates a high-speed rescue of Navy SEALS under fire.
“We are extremely excited to spend a day at Enterprise High School, meeting with the exceptional students and faculty, and discussing the great opportunities available in the Navy,” said Commander DJ Jackson, Deputy Director, Navy Outreach and Diversity. “With the uncertain job market, it is important for high school students to understand that a Navy career offers an exceptional way forward.”
The Nimitz virtual reality experience
So, what exactly happens inside the mobile, 18-wheeler, Nimitz virtual reality experience? Participants go through a video briefing before strapping on an Oculus Rift headset and a piece of wearable technology called a SubPac (traditionally used by club DJs) that percusses in real time to the sounds of the mission. Participants navigate the mission using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system that replicate the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed SWCC while extracting SEALs. Once finished, participants move to the debriefing station, where they receive feedback and a performance grade.
