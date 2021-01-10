Need to admit a wrong

A little spilt salt scarcely scars.

Regardless, after almost 65 years, Elvis continues entertaining us with songs he wrote and recorded.

That, friends, is almost a lie.

While Elvis recorded more than 710 songs with titles starting with every letter of the alphabet but “X” and “Z,” he co-wrote, with Ken Darby and wife Vera Matson, only FOUR of them: “Let Me,” “That’s Someone You’ll Never Forget,” “We’re Gonna Move” and “You’ll Be Gone.”

Long before his estate reached its estimated current $350 million, Elvis, who allegedly died Aug. 16, 1977, paid to move the small Tupelo church he attended as a young’un to the property with the two-room, shotgun house where he lived with his parents, Vernon and Gladys, until they moved, in almost total darkness, to Memphis in November 1948.

Elvis’s rags-to-riches story and decline into the dark side of prescription drug addiction, is one everyone who wants to, knows.

inside the Tupelo church, his childhood friend, Sarah, explained that Elvis came there throughout his career, sometimes with family and friends, other times alone, including his last trip just weeks before he died.