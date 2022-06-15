Never Forget Garden created to honor, remember veterans

A Never Forget Garden with the mission to honor veterans and their families was recently dedicated at Meadowlawn Cemetery.

Cathy Brown of Enterprise is a legacy member of the Society of the Honor Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Her father, Allen J. Eldredge, was a Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the early 1960s.

“The Never Forget Garden project is sponsored by the Society of the Honor Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, an organization whose goal is to make certain that the individuals that made the ultimate sacrifice of their life for our freedom are not forgotten and that the general public understands the price of freedom,” Brown said at the ceremony. “The Society of the Honor Guard chose to the garden concept as a visual way to represent unwavering commitment to our duty to recognize, to remember and honor veterans and their families. I am very proud to be a legacy member of the Society of the Honor Guard.”

Brown worked with the Enterprise Flower Lovers Garden Club to make her vision for the garden a reality. The garden includes 21 different plants, symbolizing the 21-gun salute, the military’s highest honor.

“How many of you have been to see the Changing of the Guard in Arlington?” Brown asked those in attendance. “If you have not, I encourage you to go. It soothes your soul and is such a wonderful thing that our country has to recognize people who gave their lives and we don’t know who they are.

“The tomb guard walks 21 steps and then after they’re about-face, they pause 21 seconds. That is to show the highest respect for the ‘Unknown Soldiers,’” Brown explained. “In their honor we have 21 plants in our garden.”

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper also spoke at the ceremony and thanked those who worked to create the garden.

“This is something that will live on forever,” Cooper said.

Brown encouraged people to visit the new garden and invite others to do so.

“Bring them by and invite to sit in the quiet with their thoughts and memories,” she said.

