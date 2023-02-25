The following new books are available at the Enterprise Public Library:

Yasmine S. Ali, MD, Walk Through Fire, nonfiction;

Pamela Anderson, Love, Pamela, biography;

Steve Berry, The Last Kingdom, fiction;

Colleen Coble, Dark of Night, fiction;

Janet Dailey, A Calder at Heart, fiction;

J. T. Ellison, It’s One of Us, fiction;

Michael Frank, One Hundred Saturdays, nonfiction;

Mark Greaney, Burner, fiction;

Alexandra Ivy, Desperate Acts, fiction;

Pam Jenoff, Code Name Sapphire, fiction;

Dean Koontz, The House At the End of the World; large print;

Jayne Ann Krentz, Sleep No More, large print;

Mary Kubica, Just the Nicest Couple, large print;

Heather Marshall, Looking For Jane, fiction;

James Rollins, The Cradle of Ice, fiction;

Veronica Roth, Arch-Conspirator, fiction;

Dr. Kojo Sarfo, DNP, Feeling Good!, CD;

Jill Shalvis, The Backup Plan, fiction;

Stephen A. Smith, Straight Shooter, biography;

Danielle Steel, The Whittiers, CD; and,

Brad Taylor, The Devil’s Ransom, fiction.

EPL card holders may check out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, children’s materials and use library computers. Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active-duty Fort Rucker soldiers and their families.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.