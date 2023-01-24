New books at Enterprise Public Library

The following new books are available at the Enterprise Public Library:

Christopher Carlsson, Blaze Me a Sun, fiction;

Armando Lucas Correa, The Night Travelers, fiction;

James Grippando, Code 6, fiction;

Grady Hendrix, How to Sell a Haunted House;

Rachel Hawkins, The Villa, fiction;

David Horowitz, Final Battle, nonfiction;

Jessica Johns, Bad Cree, fiction;

Carole Johnstone, The Blackhouse, fiction;

Jayne Ann Krentz, Sleep No More, fiction;

Mary Kubica, Just the Nicest Couple, fiction;

Stephen Markley, The Deluge, fiction;

Kate Alice Marshall, What Lies in the Woods, fiction;

Brad Meltzer, The Nazi Conspiracy, nonfiction;

Linka Neumann, Wilderness Knits for the Home, nonfiction;

James Patterson, The House of Wolves, fiction;

Douglas Preston, The Cabinet of Dr. Leng, fiction;

Prince Harry, Spare, biography;

Ana Reyes, The House in the Pines, fiction;

Kat Rosenfield, You Must Remember This, fiction;

Danielle Steel, Without a Trace, fiction;

Stacy Willingham, All the Dangerous Things, fiction; and,

Laura Zigman, Small World, fiction.

EPL card holders may check out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, children’s materials and use library computers. Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active-duty Fort Rucker soldiers and their families.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.