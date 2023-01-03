New books at Enterprise Public Library

The following new books are available for checkout at the Enterprise Public Library:

M.C. Beaton, Devil's Delight, fiction;

Robin Cook, Night Shift, fiction, large print;

Charles Cumming, Judas 62, fiction;

Luke Dumas, A History of Fear, fiction;

Tom Felton, Beyond the Wand, biography;

Michelle Gable, The Lipstick Bureau, fiction;

Charlaine Harris, The Serpent in Heaven, fiction;

Lisa Jackson, Wicked Dreams, fiction;

Darby Kane, The Last Invitation, fiction;

Peter Kirsanow, W.E.B. Griffin The Devil's Weapons, fiction;

TJ Klune, The House in the Cerulean Sea, fiction;

Kate Manning, Gilded Mountain, fiction;

Siddhartha Mukherjee, The Song of the Cell, nonfiction;

Louise Penny, A World of Curiosities, large print;

Matthew Perry, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, biography;

C. L. Polk, Even Though I Knew the End, fiction;

J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fall of Numenor, fiction; and,

Erika T. Wirth, White Horse, fiction;

EPL card holders may check out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, children’s materials and use library computers. Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Rucker soldiers and their families.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.