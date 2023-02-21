The following new books are available for checkout at the Enterprise Public Library:

Paul Auster, Bloodbath Nation, nonfiction;

M. C. Beaton, Death of a Traitor, fiction;

Michael Bennett, Better the Blood, fiction;

Allison Brennan, Don't Open the Door, fiction;

Rachel Koller Croft, Stone Cold Fox, fiction;

Jessica George, Maame, fiction;

Dale E. Greenwalt, Remnants of Ancient Life, nonfiction;

Janice Hallett, The Twyford Code, fiction;

Julia Haart, Brazen, biography;

Gregg Hurwitz, The Last Orphan, fiction;

Annalee Newitz, The Terraformers, fiction;

James Patterson, Walk the Blue Line, fiction;

Jonathan Kellerman, Unnatural History; fiction;

Dean Koontz, The House at the End of the World, fiction;

Fiona McFarlane, The Sun Walks Down, fiction;

Leslie Meier, Irish Coffee Murder, fiction;

Michelle Obama, The Light We Carry, biography;

Jim Popkin, Code Name Blue, biography;

Barbara Rae-Venter, I Know Who You Are, nonfiction;

J. D. Robb, Encore In Death, fiction;

Salman Rushdie, Victory City, fiction;

Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, On the Roof Top, fiction;

Tom Rob Smith, Cold People, fiction;

Valerie Tiberus, What Do You Want Out of Life?, nonfiction

Charles Todd, The Cliff's Edge, fiction;

C. J. Tudor, The Drift, fiction; and,

Kitty Zeldis, The Dressmakers of Prospect Heights, fiction.

EPL card holders may check out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, children’s materials and use library computers. Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active-duty Fort Rucker soldiers and their families.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.