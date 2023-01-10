New books at the Enterprise Public Library

The following new books are available at the Enterprise Public Library:

EPL card holders may check out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, children’s materials and use library computers. Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Rucker soldiers and their families.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.