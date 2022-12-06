New books at the Enterprise Public Library

The following new books are available for check out at the Enterprise Public Library:

Ken Auletta, Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence , biography;

Kimberly Belle, The Personal Assistant, fiction;

Blair Braverman, Small Gam, fiction;

Robyn Carr, Paradise Valley, fiction;

Jenny Colgan, Christmas at the Cupcake Café, fiction;

Mark T. Esper, A Sacred Oath, biography;

Sophie Hannah, The Couple at the Table, fiction;

Charles Leerhsen, Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, biography;

David Limbaugh, The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament, nonfiction;)

Kat Martin, One Last Chance, fiction;

Catherine Newman, We All Want Impossible Things, fiction;

Louise Penny, A World of Curiosities, fiction;

Carolyn Prusa, None of This Would Have Happened If Prince Were Alive, fiction;

Kelly Ripa, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, biography;

Noelle Salazar, Angels of the Resistance, fiction;

Lisa Unger, Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six, fiction, CD; and,

Kevin Wilson, Now Is Not the Time to Panic, fiction.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.