The following new books are available for checkout at the Enterprise Public Library:

Tessa Bailey, Secretly Yours, fiction;

Jessica Fletcher, Death on the Emerald, fiction;

Jeff Hobbs, Children of the State, nonfiction;

Iris Johansen, More Than Meets the Eye, fiction;

Valentine Low, Courtiers, nonfiction;

Jojo Moyes, Someone Else’s Shoes, fiction;

Thomas Perry, Murder Book, fiction;

Hank Phillippi Ryan, The House Guest, fiction; and,

Jay Shetty, 8 Rules of Love, nonfiction.

EPL card holders may check out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, children’s materials and use library computers. Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active-duty Fort Rucker soldiers and their families.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.